Whitehall residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storms

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in Whitehall are continuing to clean up process following Monday’s storms.

Sarah Dennison, who has lived in her home on Broadway for more than four years, said she’s never seen damage and flooding like what passed through.

“You could see the wind was whipping, the traffic was barely even moving,” Dennison said recounting her drive home from work.

Dennison is one of numerous residents who had to have their basements pumped of flood waters. She’s currently waiting on an insurance adjuster to see if the damage will be covered.

“They’re not even sure if anything will be covered. They wanted to let me know that right up front. It’s not a flood zone. There’s no flood insurance, is it even considered a flood? I’m not even sure,” Dennison said.

Flooding was only a part of the damage that was caused in the hardest hit areas of the town. High winds blew multiple roofs off homes.

As first responders continue to help with the clean up, Dennison said she’s lucky the damage to her home wasn’t worse.

“It’s kind of like what 2020’s been doing to us almost, I think. It kind of just keeps hitting us,” Dennison said.

State official are expected to arrive and inspect damage caused by the storm. Residents who have calls that are non-emergency flood and service calls are asked to call 518-746-2500.