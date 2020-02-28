Whitehall principal meeting will not discuss reason for suspension

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 5 p.m. meeting set for Friday at Whitehall High School will not have the level of discussion it was initially said to in regards to the suspension of school principal Jeff Keller.

In an email sent to News 10 ABC on Friday, school Superintendent Patrick Dee said that due to the open investigation into the principal, the school board meeting on Friday night would only address his employment status, and not the reasons for his suspension back in January.

“I had hoped we would be able to talk about it by now,” Dee said in a phone call on Friday.

The Superintendent maintained on Friday his desire to speak openly about the reasons for Keller’s suspension as soon as the state investigation moved to a phase that allowed them to make details public. When that will be, he wasn’t able to say.

“As soon as we’re able to speak about it, we will,” he said.

On Monday night, former Glens Falls Abraham Wing Superintendent John Godfrey was officially voted in as interim principal. The length of his term office was not discussed at that time.

The meeting is still set for 5 p.m. on Friday, and is open to the public. Over the phone, Dee estimated it would only take around 10 minutes.