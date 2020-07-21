Whitehall police have ‘situation under control’ for alert issued

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitehall Police Department has canceled an alert issued for police activity in the area of South Williams Street.

Police were asking travelers to avoid the area and for area residents living on the following streets to remain in their homes until further notice:

– South Williams Street
– Champlain Avenue
– Elizabeth Street
– Montcalm Avenue

Police say the situation is under control at this time and the area has been cleared.

This is a developing story, additional information to follow as it becomes available.

