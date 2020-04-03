Latest News

Whitehall interim principal reflects on challenging first month on the job

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whitehall High School’s interim principal, John Godfrey, started the job on February 24.

Working remotely and communicating with families about getting curriculums and meals to students wasn’t quite where he expected to be a few weeks later.

Godfrey replaced Jeff Keller, who was terminated last year and in early March charged with tampering with academic scoring. Security fixes were being put in place when COVID-19 measures led to classes going remote.

