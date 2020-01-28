Whitehall High School principal placed on administrative leave

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitehall junior-senior high school principal was placed on administrative leave effective Monday following allegations made aware to the district.

Superintendent Patrick Dee posted a letter to the school’s website saying he cannot share why principal Jeff Keller is on leave because it is early on in the investigation.

In the letter, Dee said he became aware of some ‘serious concerns’ about a situation that occurred in the district. He said he immediately contacted James Dexter, the district superintendent of the BOCES region and the State Education Department and began an investigation into the allegations received.

Dee said the district appointed vice principal Mr. Burgess in charge of the building while a search for an interim principal takes place.

In the letter Dee said:

“I am sorry that I have to share this news with you, but please note that this decision was not made in haste. As your Superintendent, I have a responsibility to put our students first and will always do so. While I understand that there is rumor out in the community, I feel strongly that you needed to hear about this decision directly from me.”

NEWS10 is working to get more details about this investigation.