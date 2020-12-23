Whitehall family adds parking lot, even more lights to annual Christmas display

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For anyone who’s taken an annual trip down Wade Road, it may not be a surprise to hear that the Sheldrick family has once again added to their yearly Christmas light display.

And yet, every year, there are new faces among the over 200 visitors the family sees per night.

This year, Grace and David Sheldrick added a parking lot alongside the road on their property. After approval and even help filling in the ground from the town, it now fits around 10 cars easily. It’s a welcome upgrade from having cars stop along the roadside, but Grace Sheldrick says it’s already not big enough.

Expanding that is just the first idea, though. David says he wants to create a road going right through the lights next year, letting families take a scenic drive through the holidays. He’s also a fourth-generation maple sugarmaker, and hopes to use his sugar shack as a place where kids can stop in for a hot chocolate.

The family will be shining a holiday light at 63 Wade Road into the new year.