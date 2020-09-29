NEWS10 ABC news will begin after the Astros/Twins baseball game

Whitehall Elementary set to resume in-person learning Wednesday after coronavirus case

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whitehall School Superintendent Patrick Dee said the one day of at-home learning students at Whitehall Elementary School got Tuesday would be all they needed. The school will return to in-person classes on Wednesday, following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school late Monday.

The patient was not specified, but was in attendance at the building on Friday. The school was closed Tuesday so the Washington County Department of Health could conduct contact tracing and a full health investigation.

In a statement, Superintendent Dee said the county spent the day making calls to notify individuals who may have had direct contact with the individual. Anyone identified will be contacted directly by Washington County, and will be asked to quarantine for 14 days following the point of contact.

“I do appreciate the understanding of the Whitehall community in regard to these important matters regarding student safety,” Dee wrote. “Lastly, I greatly appreciate the professionalism and expertise and partnership shown by members of the Washington County Public Health Department through this process.”

