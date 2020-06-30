Whitehall cancels 2020 Sasquatch Festival

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Whitehall Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest has been canceled.
The group behind the festivities posted on the Facebook page Visit Whitehall NY that uncertainty around COVID-19 has made planning this year’s event impossible.
The festival had been planned for Sept. 26.
“We are so grateful to all of the attendees, and vendors who come each year, and we hope you will join us in 2021,” the post reads. “Thank you for your support. Be safe, be smart, and stay healthy!”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Latest stories
- Fauci: Beating COVID-19 will take ‘serious effort’ by every American
- SU men’s, women’s basketball season ticket and parking upgrades on temporary hold
- Capital Region cleared to begin Phase Four on Wednesday
- As shelters brace for influx of homeless, Capital City Rescue Mission gets busy building
- Police charge man after finding $5,000 in fireworks