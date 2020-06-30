1  of  2
Breaking News
The Capital Region has been cleared to begin Phase Four
Eight more states added to mandatory quarantine travel advisory

Whitehall cancels 2020 Sasquatch Festival

News
Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Whitehall Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest has been canceled.

The group behind the festivities posted on the Facebook page Visit Whitehall NY that uncertainty around COVID-19 has made planning this year’s event impossible.

The festival had been planned for Sept. 26.

“We are so grateful to all of the attendees, and vendors who come each year, and we hope you will join us in 2021,” the post reads. “Thank you for your support. Be safe, be smart, and stay healthy!”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG