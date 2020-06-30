Whitehall cancels 2020 Sasquatch Festival

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Whitehall Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest has been canceled.

The group behind the festivities posted on the Facebook page Visit Whitehall NY that uncertainty around COVID-19 has made planning this year’s event impossible.

The festival had been planned for Sept. 26.

“We are so grateful to all of the attendees, and vendors who come each year, and we hope you will join us in 2021,” the post reads. “Thank you for your support. Be safe, be smart, and stay healthy!”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories