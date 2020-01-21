White squirrel witnessed in Colonie

A white squirrel, leucistic or albino, spotted at the Crossings of Colonie near Albany, NY (Reddit / /u/Simpleton216)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A white squirrel was spotted this past weekend at the Crossings of Colonie, a wooded park.

There have been several sightings of a white or albino squirrel at the crossings and elsewhere in Colonie this fall and winter. Witnesses allege seeing the suspect in garbage cans, near a playground, and on trees or bushes.

Is this dark-eyed squirrel leucistic rather than albino? Are we dealing with a single suspect? Does albinism run in the genetics of the Colonie-area squirrel population? Subject matter experts disagree.

A white squirrel, possibly albino, photographed at the Crossings in October (Reddit / /u/ABongo)

Subject matter experts have reached consensus, however, that the area should adopt the pale rodent as its official mascot.

Don’t touch that dial! Stick with us for more on this breaking story.