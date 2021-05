INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) -- When Marie Riggins moved into her corner lot California home with her late husband in 1986, she thought they'd live there forever. Their dream house was newly built in Inglewood's Carleton Square gated community.

But over the last 10 years, the 82-year-old Riggins lost her husband to pancreatic cancer, filed for bankruptcy shortly afterward, and now may lose her home.