AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A grieving Massachusetts family is trying to bring awareness to the dangers of a social media challenge that caused the death of their eighth-grader this week. Amherst Regional Middle School student Nate Squires was found unresponsive at home Monday after attempting the “blackout challenge,” his family said.

The social media challenge, which has gained popularity on TikTok, encourages children to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.