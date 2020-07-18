White House portraits of Clinton, Bush moved

(CNN) — Call it a demotion for the White House portraits of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Sometime within the last week, the portraits of the 42nd and 43rd presidents were moved out of their prominent placement in the grand foyer of the Executive Mansion.

Aides tell CNN they have now been put into the old family dining room – a small, rarely used space not often seen by most visitors.

Now in the grand foyer are portraits of William McKinley, the nation’s 25th president, and his successor – Theodore Roosevelt. Both served more than 100 years ago.

The move goes against White House tradition to feature the more recent office-holders.

President Trump has at times disparaged Presidents Clinton and Bush.

The official portrait unveiling for former president Barack Obama is not expected to happen in Mr. Trump’s first term. That reflects the apparent frosty relationship between the two.