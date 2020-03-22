White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)--Governor Cuomo is continuing to urge New Yorkers to stay home, especially young people, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In his press conference today, he said people's actions can either save or endanger lives.

"This is a public health issue, and you cannot endanger other people’s health," explained Governor Cuomo." You shouldn’t be endangering your own. But you certainly don’t have the right to endanger someone else’s."

The governor said while social distancing during this pandemic is necessary to help protect those who are elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it can have a negative impact on people’s mental health.

"When you’re isolated you don’t have people to talk to. So I’m asking the professional mental health establishment to contact us and let us know if you’re willing to volunteer time."

He would like mental health professionals to work with those who are struggling by speaking with them on the phone or even through Skype.