White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

INDIANAPOLIS (Fox59) — The White House released guidelines this week—connected to a new website, coronavirus.gov—that they’re calling “15 days to slow the spread.”

Here’s what they want us to do:

  • If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor.
  • If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your doctor.
  • If someone in your house has tested positive for coronavirus, keep everyone at home.
  • If you’re an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • If you’re someone with a serious underlying health condition, like one that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system, stay home and away from other people.

