White House backs off Census citizenship question

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The White House will not move forward with putting a citizenship question on the 2020 Census following a Supreme Court ruling late last month.

The White House put out an executive order Thursday regarding the census and the proposed citizenship question.

It says, “The Court’s ruling has made it impossible, as a practical matter, to include a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial Census questionnaire.”

The New York State Complete Count Commission released a statement calling it a “victory,” and saying the “Census can now be an accurate, fair and complete count of all residents.”

In May, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the Census determines how $675 billion in funding is spent.

Cities with more than 100,000 people counted are eligible for additional grants and funding.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had this to say about the issue on a conference call Friday:

“The President lost his politically motivated quest to pursue his anti-immigration stance in the Census and it’s good news for New Yorkers,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The President says he will now order every Federal agency and department to give the Department of Commerce “requested records” about the number of citizens and non-citizens in the U.S.

The 2020 Census will be released in April.

The Complete Count Commission says “every New Yorker, regardless of their citizenship status, can and must fill out the census form without fear.”