ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the media on coronavirus cases in the state on a conference call.
On Tuesday, New York State did more than 97,000 tests across the state. The overall infection rate across the state is at 1.02%. However, the infection rate is about five times higher in the clusters down in Rockland and Orange counties and in Brooklyn, coming in at 5.5%. Outside of the hotspots, the state’s infection rate is at 0.82%. Cuomo also mentioned that nine New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Here is a breakdown of positive infection rates by region:
- Capital District: 0.5%
- Central New York: 0.4%
- Finger Lakes: 0.3%
- Long Island: 1.3%
- New York City: 1.2%
- Hudson Valley: 2.4 %
- Mohawk Valley: 0.3%
- North Country: 0.2%
- Southern Tier 0.6%
- Western New York: 1.1%
- Rockland County: 6.5%
- Orange County: 1.9%
- Brooklyn: 1.8%
Cuomo talked about compliance being an issue that local governments need to enforce.
They are “Not doing enough diligence,” Cuomo said. “We know how to keep the infection rate down. We’re just not doing it in these clusters.”
Cuomo reiterated multiple times that local governments need to enforce mask-wearing and to start handing out tickets for those who aren’t complying, saying it is too late in the game to offer a mask.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Arrest made in Schenectady homicide investigation
- Commission on Presidential Debates to make format changes following first Trump-Biden debate
- Award-winning Cooper’s Cave pub to close indefinitely in Glens Falls
- While statewide coronavirus positive cases is slightly down, Cuomo reminds New Yorkers to wear a mask
- Seagram’s heiress sentencing underway in Brooklyn