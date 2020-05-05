While many must dump milk, Stewart’s adjusts to support farms

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The dairy farm business was difficult before COVID-19. A divide between milk cost and the price of farm upkeep, coupled with overseas demand and competition from non-dairy alternatives, was already hurting many dairy farms. Once coronavirus shut down restaurants and schools, many dairy farms had to start dumping milk.

But there are at least 25 dairy farms in the North Country that have not had to take that step. Stewart’s Shops is taking steps to ensure the farms they exclusively work with are supported through the coronavirus pandemic. This week, they announced adjustments to retail pricing, a hike in premiums, and lowered transport costs in sync with low gasoline prices.

