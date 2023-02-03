ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl half time show, CenturyLink was curious to see the most popular Rihanna songs in each state. Rihanna’s highly anticipated performance is maybe the biggest way to come back into music after seven years.

Taking a look at New York, the most searched Rihanna song is “We Found Love,” also number one in Iowa and West Virginia. The most searched song that has 12 states in the rain is “Umbrella.” “Only Girl in the Word,” “Love on the Brain,” and eight other top Rihanna songs lead the U.S. in a Rihanna filled frenzy. What songs are you expecting to hear at the Super Bowl halftime show?