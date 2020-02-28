Where will the Democratic candidates for President be leading up to ‘Super Tuesday’?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Super Tuesday,” the day when 14 states (including Texas) hold their primary elections, is closing in, and candidates are feverishly trying to get their message out to voters.

March 3 is a big day, especially for Democrats fighting for the party’s nomination for President. They’ll be hard on the campaign trail from now until Tuesday, and we’ve got a list of where each of the candidates will hold rallies.

We will update the list once we learn of more stops each candidate will make.

Bernie Sanders

Friday — Springfield, Massachusetts

Saturday — Boston

Monday — St. Paul, Minnesota

Tuesday — Essex Junction, Vermont

Pete Buttigieg

Saturday — Boise, Idaho

Sunday — Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas

Monday — Austin, Texas and Chula Vista, California

Tuesday — Michigan

Joe Biden

Saturday — Raliegh, N.C. and Columbia, South Carolina

Sunday — Selma, Ala., and Norfolk, Virginia

Monday — Dallas and Houston, Texas

Tuesday — Long Beach, California

Elizabeth Warren

Saturday — Little Rock, Arkansas

Monday — East Los Angeles, California

Amy Klobuchar

Friday — Falls Church, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday — Richmond, Virginia, and Charlotte, North Carolina

Tuesday — St. Paul, Minnesota

Mike Bloomberg

Friday — Tri-Cities, Memphis and Clarksville, Tennessee

Saturday — Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday — San Antonio, Texas

Tuesday — West Palm Beach, Florida

Tom Steyer