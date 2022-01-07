Where will New Yorkers be able to place sports bets?

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. DraftKings shares jumped 4% in morning trading, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The wait is almost over for mobile sports betting fans. New Yorkers will be able to place bets through nine sports betting companies approved by the New York State Gaming Commission, four of which can commence online sports betting beginning Saturday, Jan. 8.

DraftKings said they are ready to go with a mobile and online sportsbook that will allow New Yorkers access to betting Saturday. DraftKings users can bet on professional sports that include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and motorsports.

“We are excited to finally be able to offer millions of passionate New York sports fans the top-rated DraftKings mobile and online Sportsbook,” said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder, and chairman of the board, DraftKings.

New York is expected to see millions of dollars in revenue from mobile and online sports betting. In April Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a review of the 2021-2022 fiscal budget. Revenue estimates from mobile sports betting grow from $99 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year (FY), to almost $500 million for the 2024-2025 FY.

A survey from EmpireStakes shows mobile sports betting in New York is relatively popular. One in four New Yorkers already bet on sports. One in three are likely to place sports bets once it’s available, according to the survey.

FanDuel, one of the four companies approved to provide mobile sports betting, was the most popular company overall among users (22%). DraftKings was second (18%). Caesars (14%) and BetRivers ran by Rush Street Interactive (12%), the remaining two companies approved to provide mobile sports betting, were at the bottom of the popularity list at 11th and 14th place respectively.

Among sports betting fans, a quarter of them said they expected to bet on sports daily, 44% said they expected to place bets weekly. For 4.3% of the state’s population gambling is a problem, according to a report from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

NEWS10 reached out to the Gaming Commission for comment on this story but they declined to comment. To get help with a gambling addiction call 1-877-8-HOPENY or the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.