Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) ad Marek Dolezaj (21) celebrate following a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WSYR-TV) — NCAA Tournament play continues Monday and the Syracuse University men’s and women’s basketball teams have advanced to the next round.

The SU men beat West Virginia Sunday night, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. They’ll take on #2-seeded Houston Saturday night. Tip time is 9:55 p.m. Fans can watch the game on TBS.

The Syracuse women’s team knocked off South Dakota State in its first tournament game. They’ll face #1-seeded UConn Tuesday at 9 p.m. That game will air on ESPN.