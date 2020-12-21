Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

Posted: / Updated:

This game has been postponed after a member of the team Syracuse played on Saturday, Niagara, tested positive for COVID.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome on Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402

