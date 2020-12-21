Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

This game has been postponed after a member of the team Syracuse played on Saturday, Niagara, tested positive for COVID.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome on Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
