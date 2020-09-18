Where to see colorful New York fall foliage during the last weekend of summer

News

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Summer is coming to a close, but some of the fall colors beginning are “unbe-leaf-able.”

According to I LOVE NY, some of the best places to see significant color changes this weekend may not be too far of a drive. Changes are expected in eight of the state’s vacation regions.

According to observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism, if you’re on the hunt for colorful fall colors, here are some other places to visit this weekend:

  • Adirondacks
  • Capital-Saratoga
  • Catskills
  • Central New York
  • Chatauqua-Allegheny
  • Hudson Valley
  • Finger Lakes
  • Thousand Islands-Seaway
  • The North Country

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report