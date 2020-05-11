Where to go when we hit play, the Catskills

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (WTEN10)– The Catskill Mountains cover four New York counties, Sullivan in the south, Delaware in the west, Greene County to the north, and Ulster in the middle, and each one has its own personality. When the state opens up again many of us are going to want to flee our homes, looking to get outside and to have new adventures. The Catskills offer an amazing outdoor playland.

One big part of each of these vacation destination counties is the hiking and biking trails, fly fishing, and the famous Catskills golf courses. Let’s not forget the scenic drive, either as you pack the family up to escape from the house for a short visit.

The Catskills are full of navigable water ways for canoes, rafts and kayaks.

Delaware County is home to the Delaware River and a sportsman’s paradise. With lots of fly fishing and rafting. One location is the Robert W. Nichol Nature Preserve and Science Center, in the Village of Hancock. The trails are open all the time for you and your family to explore and learn about the local fauna. The county has miles and miles of country roads, perfect to social distance on your bike. And let’s not forget New York Safety Track in Davenport, N.Y. where you and the family can learn how to drive on a race track.

Try fly fishing for a new adventure with the kids.

Four of the fifty dove sculpture placed through out Sulivan County.

Sullivan County is home to Bethel Woods, where, in the summer of 1969 a little music festival you might have heard of was held called Woodstock. Along with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock last summer 50 dove sculpture were placed throughout the area in towns, villages and tourist attractions to commemorate the anniversary. The best part of the Dove Trail is you can go and see them now from your car. You can download the map here.

Zip lines are a way to get an amazing view of the Catskills.

Greene County is home to the literary legend of Rip Van Winkle and 9 beautiful golf courses. All of which you can play by purchasing the Rip Van Winkle Golf Trail pass, the $199 fee covers the greens fee for the courses and along the way learn the legend of Van Winkle.

In Palenville, N.Y. is Kaaterskill Clove, the place that is said to have inspired the Hudson River School of Art. If you’re looking for a high flying adventure, there are the zip lines at Hunter Mountain. For more information on the Great Northern Catskills click here.

Ulster County offers a great way to get out for some of that much-needed sun and fresh air with a walk across the Hudson River. If you are into a wet adventure, there is kayaking in Kingston at A Day Away. They rent one and two-person kayaks by the hour or the day. It’s a great way to be outdoors and on the river.

When we hit play again remember there are so many activities to do right here in New York. Just a few hours away and a couple of gallons of gas are trails to hike, fish to catch, and beautiful things to see.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES