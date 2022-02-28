ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the end of winter nears, you may want to go ice skating outdoors one last time before the ice melts. There are several indoor rinks in the area that are available all year round, but the outdoor rinks are seasonal.

Always make sure to check with the local recreation department or park organization before going skating, and follow signs if they say the rink is closed. Warm temperatures could mean the ice is unsafe.

Here are some outdoor places to go ice skating before temperatures begin to rise.

Empire State Plaza, Albany

The rink is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost to skate is free, but skate rentals cost $4 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.

There are free skate rentals every Saturday sponsored by Hannaford. Skate sizes range from child’s size 8 to adult size 15. A photo ID is required to rent skates. Locker rentals are available for 25 cents and refreshments are also available near the rink.

Buckingham Pond, Albany

Residents may skate at their own risk on Buckingham Pond. Skating is only permitted in the cleared-off area of the pond.

Rentals are not available on-site, so you need to bring your own skates. As of February 26, the ice on the pond was at least 10 inches thick.

Swinburne Park, Albany

The rink is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $1 for adults, 50 cents for children under 18 and 25 cents for senior citizens.

Skate rentals are $3 and skate sharpening is $5. Rules for skating on the rink include:

Skate counterclockwise

Get up immediately after falling

No figure skating or fast skating

No one on the ice without skates

No sleds or hockey equipment

No skating in center of ice

No games on or off the ice

No standing on ice or sitting on barrier

No eating, drinking, littering, or smoking on the ice

Skaters must register on the Albany Recreation website.

Veteran’s Park, Amsterdam

Amsterdam opened an outdoor ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park for the 2021-22 winter season. The rink is sponsored by Alpin Haus. The rink is open seven days a week from sunrise until 9 p.m. The rink is free of charge.

Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs

The ice rinks are open from 8 a.m. to dusk daily. Visitors can park in the Victoria Pool Lot. Skate rentals are not available, so you need to bring your own skates.

Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park, Moreau

The ice skating rink is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check with the Town of Moreau Recreation Department for the most up-to-date hours.

Moreau Lake State Park, Moreau

The park created an ice skating rink located on the beach, which opened in January. The rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free skate rentals and hot chocolate are available.

Gavin Park, Wilton

The Gavin Park ice skating rink is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon through 6 p.m., weather permitting. There is no fee to skate and you must bring your own skates.

Camp Saratoga, Wilton

The ice rink is located across the street from Parking Lot 1 on Scout Road. Skate rentals are not offered and visitors skate at their own risk.

Ice rink rules: