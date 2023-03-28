ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to take your young ones on a fun adventure hunting Easter eggs? Grab your basket and make your way to one of the following locations around the Capital Region!

Albany County

Barbara School of the Dance – April 7, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 417 Kenwood Ave, Delmar, NY, 12054 The BSOTD will be offering open play, crafts, refreshments, and an indoor egg hunt. The hunt will begin around 11 a.m. at the dance studio. Children will trade their collected eggs for a prize at the end of the hunt. No reservations are required. The cost for open play only is $10. Crafts, egg hunt, open play, and refreshments cost $15.



East Berne Volunteer Fire Company – April 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 25 Main Street, East Berne, NY, 12059 The East Berne Fire Co. will be holding its Annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt. Breakfast is donation only. Bring baskets for the egg hunt (for kids 13 and under) beginning at noon! There will also be prizes!



Indian Ladder Farms – April 8 and 9, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. 342 Altamont Rd, Altamont, NY, 12009 Hunts will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and wrap up in minutes. Arrive on time to ensure your kids get to participate. There will also be Baby Animal Days happening on those days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Latham Bible Baptist Church – April 8, 12 p.m. 495 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110 The Egg Hunt begins at noon and is geared toward children ages 3-12. There will also be a special Easter story.



Northeast Institute of Gymnastics – April 8, 2 to 4:15 p.m. 1237 Central Ave, Albany, NY, 12205 In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, children will have time on the obstacle course, and bounce house, and can participate in a take-home craft. The cost is $25 for any child 3 and older. Children age 3 to 5 should attend from 2 to 3 p.m. Children over 5 should attend from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.



Troys Landscape Supply Co. – April 1, 11 a.m. 1266 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY, 12047 The event begins at 11 a.m. with a petting zoo made available by the Animal Affair Traveling Petting Zoo. There will be many furry friends including baby goats, bunnies, and more! The animals will be around until 3 p.m. At 11:30 a.m., the Easter Bunny will visit and at noon, the Egg Hunt will commence. Please bring your own basket!



Washington Park – April 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Egg hunts begin at 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. There will be designated areas for the following age groups: Preschool, K-2nd grade, and 3rd to 5th grades. There will be a bounce house, fun games, and activities. Free food will be provided by the Albany Police Department, and DJ Intel Hayesfield will provide music.



Columbia County

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell – April 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3230 Church Street, Valatie, NY, 12184 In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be raffles, cotton candy, and sweet treats! The Easter Bunny will be present for pictures thanks to Kinderhook Elk’s Lodge.



Fulton County

Gloversville Easter Egg Hunt – April 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 Frontage Road, Gloversville, NY, 12078 The 11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Trail Station Park. Bring your basket and gather near the appropriate age range for your child. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Face Painting will also be available by the Gloversville Class of 2026.



Greene County

Bailiwick Animal Park – April 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 118 Catskill Road, Catskill, NY, 12414 Reservations are required for the first Annual Eater Egg Hunt at the Zoo. The $25 cost per child includes the egg hunt, pony ride, and admission for the child and 1 adult. To make a reservation, call (518) 678-5665, or email bailiwickzoo@aol.com. There are three time slots for the egg hunts: 10-11:30 a.m., 12-1:30 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m. The zoo will not be open to the general public for this special event.



Greenville American Legion Post 291 – April 8, 12 to 4 p.m. 54 Maple Ave, Greenville, NY, 12083 The Greenville American Legion Post 291 is hosting a free egg hunt and a $15 chicken bbq. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance. All proceeds will benefit community outreach.



Montgomery County

Ames Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary – April 2, 2 p.m. 595 Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY, 13317 Bring your basket and gather at the front of the Ames Museum. During the hunt, be on the lookout for 24 special golden eggs. Following the Egg Hunt, there will be ice cream sundaes and goodie bags at the Ames Firehouse. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.



Town of Perth Easter Egg Hunt – April 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1863 County Highway 107, Amsterdam, NY, 12010 Sign up for the annual Town of Perth Egg Hunt! Free event for kids 12 and under. There will be a photo booth with the Easter Bunny, prizes, arts and crafts, interactive games, and more!



Rensselaer County

Brunswick Community Library – April 3 to 8, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4118 State Highway 2, Troy, NY 12180 There will be stuffed eggs hidden around the library all week long. Please limit yourself to 4 eggs per visit. For allergies, call ahead to (518) 279-4023, and they will write your name on food-free eggs!



June Farms Easter Scavenger Hunt – April 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 275 Parker Rd, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196 Admission is $40 per car and includes photo ops with the Easter Bunny and the family scavenger hunt. The Snack Bar will be open to buy delicious brunch items from Crafted Catering and Events, and the Pony Barn will be open for delicious cocktails!



Liberty Ridge Farm – April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 29 Bevis Rd, Schaghticoke, NY, 12154 Come to Liberty Ridge Farm for meet & greet photos with the Easter Bunny himself, an Egg Hunt, Baby Farm Animals, Easter Basket Shopping & VIP Brunch! There is only one ticket option left: Easter Eggs-perience Only! Cost is $17.95 per person and includes photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, children’s Easter Egg Hunt, baby farm animals, a pop-up play zone, and Easter gift shopping and bakery.



North Greenbush Easter Egg Hunt – April 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2 Douglas St, Wynantskill, NY 12198 Bring your baskets and come collect special treats at the Annual Easter Egg Hunt! There will be picture opportunities with the Easter Bunny.



Schodack Easter Egg Hunt – April 1, 11 a.m. 355 Poyneer Road, Nassau, NY 12123 The 2nd Annual Town of Schodack Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. at Schodack Town Park.



Saratoga County

Hop on Home Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt – April 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020 Make your way to the Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary for a breakfast with the mascot bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. The egg hunt will commence at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Following the egg hunt, the movie Hop will screen at 1 p.m. Breakfast costs $8 for ages 15 and up, and $6 for ages 14 and under. The movie is $5 per person. Kids under the age of 3 are free.



Hemstreet Park Ladies Auxilary Easter Egg Hunt, April 1, 1 p.m. 137 S Linden Ave, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 There will be over 800 filled eggs, coloring sheets, prizes, real bunnies, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Register by emailing HemstreetParkAuxiliary@gmail.com. Include your child’s name, age, and your phone number.



K9 Easter Egg Hunt – April 8 and 9, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hudson Crossing Park, County Road 42, Schuylerville, NY, 12871 Bring your pups to a special K9 Easter Egg Hunt! Plastic eggs will be hidden throughout the park, packed with treats courtesy of Lazy Dog Cookie Company of Ballston Spa. Please remember to keep your pups on a leash. Online donations are appreciated.



Saratoga Harness Track – April 8, 5 p.m. 342 Jefferson Street, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 The Egg Hunt for children will begin after the 2nd race. There will be face painting, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.



Schenectady County

Community Egg Hunt – April 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 705 Curry Road, Rotterdam, NY, 12306 Try to find the golden egg and maybe you’ll even get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny! We’ll have egg decorating and other crafts for the kiddos! Tasty pancakes and other breakfast items will be provided for all in our local community! RSVP to the free event here.



Town of Rotterdam 1st Annual Easter Egg Hunt – April 2 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. 1100 Sunrise Blvd, Schenectady, NY, 12306 Bring your basket to the Town Hall parking lot. There will be special Golden Eggs included in the hunt. Take photos with the Easter Bunny and friends! There will also be music and a bubble dance party! Egg hunts for ages 0-5 begin at 12 p.m. Ages 6-12 will begin at 1 p.m.



ViaPort Rotterdam Mall – April 8, 1 p.m. 93 West Campbell Road, Schenectady, NY 12306 The Easter egg hunt will include over 50,000 eggs, and tickets can be purchased online. It is $10 per person and free for infants two and younger.



Schoharie County

Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center – April 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1378 State Route 30, North Blenheim, NY, 12131 There will be an Egg Hunt and a variety of seasonal activities. Take photos with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy crafts, music, and treats throughout the day. The event is rain or shine!



Warren County

Warrensburg EMS – April 9, 1 p.m. 45 Library Ave, Warrensburg, NY 12885 Make your way to the Sanford Street Entrance to the Warrensburg Recreation Field to receive instructions!



Washington County