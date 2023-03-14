ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on March 18, maple producers across New York will open their doors to provide the public with an inside look at how maple syrup and maple products are made. The 27th annual Maple Weekend spans two weekends, March 18-19 and March 25-26.

Most locations will offer free tours and samples, and some may offer pancake breakfasts for a fee. Check below for participating locations near you!

Albany County

Bittersweet Maple – 44 Schanz Lane, Berne, NY, 12023

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Offers family-friendly tours and free samples!

Crosstown Maple – 533 Blodgett Hill Road, Ravena, NY, 12143

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26.

Mountain Wind Farms – 12 Williamson Road, Berne, NY, 12023

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26.

Columbia County

Maple Leaf Sugaring – 93 Dupier Rd, Ghent, NY, 12075

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Come learn how sweet sap is made into maple syrup and enjoy complimentary samples of maple products. Short walking tours are available.

Fulton County

Brower Road Sugarhouse – 150 Brower Rd, Gloversville, NY 12078

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26.

Visitors can watch the boiling and producing of maple syrup. Tours are given to all who want to learn. There will be samples of some unique confections and desserts. This is an educational experience for young and old alike with coloring or activity books given to all children.

Peaceful Valley Maple Farms – 116 Lagrange Rd, Johnstown, NY 12095

Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by to see how they maple syrup and made and tour the new sap house. Breakfast is offered for $17 per person.

Montgomery County

Fraiser’s Sugar Shack – 144 Church Street, St. Johnsville, NY, 13452

Open March 18-19, and 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free sample of freshly made maple fritters and maple syrup.

Mud Road Sugar House – 278 Mud Rd, St Johnsville, NY, 13452

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides compliments of J&D Percherons from Edinburg. Come watch how maple syrup is made and enjoy free samples!

Nightingale’s Maple Farm – 4888 Jersey Hill Road, Amsterdam, NY, 12010

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Tour the maple sugaring operation and learn about the syrup-making process. Enjoy a hot beverage, sample different products, and enjoy hot beverages!

Rensselaer County

Skinner’s Sugarbush – 58 Edwards Road, Wynantskill, NY, 12198

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Come see how maple syrup is made, and enjoy maple treats and baked goods made by Kathy Skinner.

Saratoga County

Hop City Maple – 340 City Hop Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Learn about tapping, taste sap, and see how collection is done. Bring the kids and friends to meet the goats of Hop City Maple. Dickinson’s Delights will be on-site making crepes and other food to order.

Maple Valley Farm-Monica’s – 84 Harris Rd., Corinth, NY, 12822

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25-26. Tour Maple Valley Farm and learn how Maple syrup is made! Start your day with a delicious pancake breakfast (served all day) with fresh maple syrup as well as lunch items. Take a short walk or ride the hayride to the sugar house. After touring the sugar house come visit our wonderful vendors!

Sugar Oaks Farm – 50 Atkins Road, Malta, NY, 12020

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. See how maple syrup is made, go on tours throughout the day, and try free packaged samples of maple peanuts. Other events include tapping demonstrations at 11 a.m., sawmill demonstrations at noon, tapping demonstrations at 1 p.m., and sugarbush walks at 2 p.m.

Willow-Marsh farm store – 343 Hop City Rd, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020

For those in search of maple products, the Willow-Marsh farm store will be stocked with Wild Hill Maple products and other maple products from local small businesses. The store will be open on March 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schoharie County

Thompson’s Sugar Shack LLC – 245 N Harpersfield Road, Jefferson, NY, 12093

Will be open only on March 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tours and products available. Thompson’s Sugar Shack will host all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts on both days. The cost is $10 per person. Children 5 and under are free.

Warren County

Hidden Hollow Maple Farm – 312 Dippikill Rd, Warrensburg, NY, 12885

Mud St. Maple – 269 Mud Street, Athol, NY, 12810

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Take a tour of the Sugar Shack and see the step-by-step process of sugaring. Enjoy “All Things Maple” lunch, Fresh-Hot Maple Donuts, S’mores by the fire pit, popcorn & cotton candy. Sample some of our infused syrups, maple coffee, creams, and bourbon maple.

Toad Hill Maple Farm – 137 Charles Olds Rd, Athol, NY, 12810

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26. Tour guides will walk you through the maple operation and give you a wagon ride over the timber frame-covered bridge and out through the sugar bush. You will learn how they manage their forest, how they get the sap from the trees to the sugar house, how they process the sap into pure maple syrup, and some history of the maple industry and maple production at Toad Hill.

Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center – 5239 Lake Shore Dr, Bolton Landing, NY, 12814

Open Saturday, March 18. Take an hour-long tour through several interactive and informational stations about the science and history behind maple syrup. Tours start every 20 minutes from 10 to 11:40 a.m., and 1 to 2:40 p.m. Cost is $5 per person in addition to $5 per vehicle. Reserve your spot via a $1 per person deposit at https://upyondafarm.com/maple-festival/.

New this year, enjoy a flight of different grades of syrup with French toast stick dippers at the conclusion of your tour!

Valley Road Maple Farm – 190 Valley Road, Thurman, NY, 12885

Serving breakfast every weekend in March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tours will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington County

Dry Brook Sugar House – 432 Chambers Road, Salem, NY, 12865

Open on March 18-19, and 25-26. Pancake breakfasts are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $10 per person. Horse-drawn wagon rides will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weather permitting, made available by the Washington County Draft Horse Association.

Grottoli’s Maple – 91 Ritchie Rd, Middle Granville, NY, 12849

Serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18-19, and 25-26.

Mapleland Farms – 525 Bunker Hill Road, Salem, NY, 12865

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 and 19, and 25-26. Activities include watching maple syrup being made, guided or self-guided tours, and learning about bird-friendly maple management. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The cost is $10 per person and $5 for kids.

Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House Restaurant – 1208 Hatch Hill Road, Whitehall, NY, 12887

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can watch the process of making maple syrup!

Wild Hill Maple – 366 Carney Cassidy Road, Salem, NY, 12865

Stop by and enjoy a hot maple coffee or tea, and a maple donut while you tour the sugarhouse and see how maple syrup is made. There will be tours and candy-making throughout the day, and a kid’s table that will have crafts and activities! Free samples are available for all products.