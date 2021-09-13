Where to be for the best eats at Lake George Restaurant Week

Festive fare from 10 McGillis Public House in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Lake George Restaurant Week, a time of the year to pay a visit to a favorite restaurant in the Lake George region and taste some special fare.

This year, 12 restaurants between the village and general region are taking part. Some are serving $30 prix-fixe menu fare, while others are getting festive with apple-infused delights, including specialty appetizers, drinks, desserts and more.

A map of some of the restaurants taking part in Lake George Restaurant Week

Lake George Restaurant Week is held annually by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. This is the week’s 16th year.

This year’s list of participating restaurants includes:

10 McGillis 10 McGillis Ave., Lake George, NY 12845 518-685-3118 Menu

Bebobs Backstreet BBQ 75 Dieskau St., Lake George, NY 12845 518-685-5027 Menu

Boathouse Restaurant 3210 Lake Shore Dr., Lake George, NY 12845 518-668-2389 Menu

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen 365 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845 518-761-1150 Menu



Crabby Joe’s Seafood Restaurant 325 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845 518-685-5054 Menu

George’s Restaurant 3857 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845 518-685-5025 Menu

Lobster Pot Restaurant 81 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845 518-668-2429 Menu

Log Jam Restaurant 1484 US Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845 518-798-1155 Menu

