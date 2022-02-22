ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each of the 50 states has its own unique virtues and vices. To determine which states are most likely to give in to their sinful desires, WalletHub compared them across 47 key indicators of immoral behavior.

New York ranked number 13 on the list. Here’s a breakdown by all seven sinful behavior categories:

  • 18th for anger and hatred
  • 28th for jealousy
  • 48th for excesses and vices
  • 50th for greed
  • 5th for lust
  • 1st for vanity
  • 17th for laziness

So, according to the new study, New Yorkers are very giving people- but we sure do love ourselves. The vanity ranking came primarily from the number of beauty salons per capita in each state, which New York has no shortage of.

The most sinful state, to little surprise, was the home of the Sin City itself- Nevada. Ranking dead last was the state of Idaho, although they were middle of the pack when it came to laziness. A full state-by-state breakdown is shown in the table below.

RankStateWalletHub Vice IndexAnger and HatredJealousyExcesses & VicesGreedLustVanityLaziness
1Nevada57.1791717274
2California54.07121638242225
3Texas51.85301237291624
4Florida50.9038944413311
5Louisiana50.144812512343
6Tennessee50.0221465132121
7Pennsylvania49.96342922124523
8Georgia48.92113294917109
9South Carolina48.823101216212610
10Illinois48.771011324611715
11Washington48.464424215141135
12New Jersey47.4545314768431
13New York47.29182848505117
14Delaware46.3437516233387
15Oklahoma45.81162213323368
16Arkansas45.1114437364312
17North Carolina44.7636231814181427
18Arizona44.4223133533101718
19Ohio43.98333224561316
20Maryland43.943115283291232
21Colorado42.152072740221546
22Michigan42.1215391121191626
23Virginia41.854334421115839
24Missouri41.646211031342520
25New Mexico41.111717312716446
26Alabama40.99818930443513
27Mississippi40.64132717946492
28Rhode Island39.903920347393214
29Kentucky39.34254051827375
30Massachusetts38.694926414324943
31Indiana38.331437342202222
32Kansas38.273262539303134
33West Virginia37.182945142025501
34Wisconsin37.1122432019262037
35Oregon36.7526193044352428
36Montana36.26733817424844
37Alaska36.065303310483941
38Hawaii35.3248252623502929
39Maine33.9927361922384240
40Connecticut33.4247384535401938
41Nebraska33.4124412428293342
42Utah32.6442245047282350
43North Dakota32.634042404324049
44Minnesota32.2246354934451848
45New Hampshire30.7850462313432845
46Iowa30.7128491536473036
47South Dakota30.5419484626314733
48Vermont30.482147218494547
49Wyoming29.1635443948374619
50Idaho28.0341503638414130
Data courtesy WalletHub.

Our differences aside, the cost of statewide sins is something we have to share as a nation. Gambling costs the United States around $5 billion per year, while over $300 billion funds smoking addictions nationwide. While many people have pledged to quit their vices, that task is easier said than done- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data used to create this ranking was collected by Wallethub from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TransUnion, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri’s Updated Demographics (2021 estimates), Parents For Megan’s Law Inc., The Crime Victims Center, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Wired, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Gun Violence Archive, Fraser Institute, PornHub, U.S. Department of Commerce, National Center of Education Statistics, United Health Foundation, Google Ads, Kars4Kids and The Southern Poverty Law Center.