Where can I watch The Grinch in 2021?

(NewsNation Now) — New rules implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday, November 30 now allow collection agencies to email, text and direct message people on social media to track you down about outstanding debts.

However, there are limits. Debt collectors don't need your permission to reach out but they must identify themselves and give you a way to opt-out of being contacted online. The messages also must be private. For example, debt collectors can message you on Facebook but cannot post on your public page or any other place it can be seen by your contacts.