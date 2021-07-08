Where are the lowest vaccination rates in New York?

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With more than 70% of New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID, the state is now turning its focus to areas of the state with low vaccination rates. Part of that plan includes the closing of mass vaccination sites and vaccinating people from the comfort of their homes.

The state is continuing efforts to get people vaccinated by partnering with county health departments for home vaccinations. Pop-up vaccination sites will be available in areas with low vaccination rates as more mass vaccination sites close in the coming weeks.

Vaccination rates for those 18 years or older by zipcode show specific areas where vaccination rates are in the single digits, according to New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Auburn in Cayuga County has a 1% vaccination rate, the lowest of any zip code. Ten cities in different counties throughout New York make up the list of top ten zip codes with the lowest rates. Locally, Albany zipcode 12222 is one of those 10 with a rate of 7.8%.

However, looking at zip codes isn’t a good determinant of where the state will focus its efforts because 12222 is primarily a business district located by Washington Avenue and Fuller Road by UAlbany. The same can be said of Stony Brook, zip code 11794, which has a vaccination rate of 7.3% but is primarily occupied by Stony Brook University and Stony Brook University Hospital.

NEWS10 reached out to the New York State Department of Health to find out which areas the state will be specifically targeted for pop-up clinics but did not hear back before this article was published.

New York zip codes with the lowest vaccination rate

No.ZipcodeCityCountyVaccination rate
113024AuburnCayuga1.0%
210996West PointOrange6.3%
311794Stony BrookSuffolk7.3%
412821ComstockWashington7.5%
512222AlbanyAlbany7.8%
Source: New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

On a more local level, looking at the Capital Region, six out of the top ten zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates are in Greene County ranging from 27.9% to 35.6%. However, the county has a vaccination rate of 60.5%

NEWS10 reached out to Greene County to find out if it has its own plan, separate from the state’s, to get more of its residents vaccinated but has yet to hear back.

Capital District zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates

No.ZipcodeCityCountyVaccination rate
1.12821ComstockWashington7.5%
2.12222AlbanyAlbany7.8%
3.12176SurpriseGreene27.9%
4.12046Coeymans HollowAlbany30.4%
5.12051CoxsackieGreene31.6%
6.12444JewettGreene33.3%
7.12454MaplecrestGreene33.3%
8.12422DurhamGreene34.0%
9.12460Oak HillGreene35.6%
10.13459Sharon SpringsSchoharie35.7%
Source: New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Most counties in the Capital Region have a vaccination rate between 60-80%, except for Fulton which has the lowest vaccination rate, 52.2%, followed by Schoharie with 56%. Schenectady has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents, 80.5%.

Capital Region county vaccination rates

CountyVaccination rate
Albany76.1%
Columbia69.8%
Fulton52.2%
Greene60.5%
Montgomery68%
Rensselaer69.2%
Saratoga75.7%
Schenectady80.5%
Schoharie56%
Warren76.3%
Washington62.8%
Source: New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

