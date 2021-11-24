Where Albany residents are moving to most

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) -- A Williamstown man is honoring the service of a fallen U.S. Capitol Officer from North Adams. He recently installed Officer William Evans' headstone and plaque at no charge to the family.

Williamstown resident Rich Haley is a jack-of-all-trades with his contracting company, but there’s one part of his job he holds closest to his heart: Installing headstones at cemeteries.