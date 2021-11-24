Where Albany residents are moving to most

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Albany are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Albany between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 259
- Migration from Los Angeles to Albany: 253 (#129 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 6 to Los Angeles
24. Springfield, Massachusetts
- Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 265
- Migration from Springfield to Albany: 176 (#21 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 89 to Springfield
23. Norwich-New London, Connecticut
- Migration to Norwich in 2014-2018: 276
- Migration from Norwich to Albany: 179 (#19 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 97 to Norwich
22. Ocala, Florida
- Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 280
- Migration from Ocala to Albany: 18 (#95 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 262 to Ocala
21. Ithaca, New York
- Migration to Ithaca in 2014-2018: 291
- Migration from Ithaca to Albany: 44 (#32 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 247 to Ithaca
20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida
- Migration to Lakeland in 2014-2018: 294
- Migration from Lakeland to Albany: 51 (#79 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 243 to Lakeland
19. Austin-Round Rock, Texas
- Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 303
- Migration from Austin to Albany: 75 (#126 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 228 to Austin
18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 305
- Migration from Seattle to Albany: 122 (#140 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 183 to Seattle
17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
- Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 315
- Migration from Orlando to Albany: 227 (#73 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando
16. Idaho Falls, Idaho
- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2014-2018: 324
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Albany: 96 (#12 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 228 to Idaho Falls
15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
- Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 332
- Migration from Tampa to Albany: 400 (#59 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 68 to Albany
14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
- Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 356
- Migration from Atlanta to Albany: 142 (#152 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 214 to Atlanta
13. Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington
- Migration to Bremerton in 2014-2018: 383
- Migration from Bremerton to Albany: 27 (#69 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 356 to Bremerton
12. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, New York
- Migration to Buffalo in 2014-2018: 388
- Migration from Buffalo to Albany: 493 (#9 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 105 to Albany
11. Kingston, New York
- Migration to Kingston in 2014-2018: 455
- Migration from Kingston to Albany: 387 (#2 most common destination from Kingston)
- Net migration: 68 to Kingston
10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
- Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 553
- Migration from Miami to Albany: 336 (#77 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 217 to Miami
9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro
- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 649
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Albany: 285 (#64 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 364 to Virginia Beach
8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro
- Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 675
- Migration from Philadelphia to Albany: 333 (#86 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 342 to Philadelphia
7. Syracuse, New York
- Migration to Syracuse in 2014-2018: 755
- Migration from Syracuse to Albany: 802 (#5 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 47 to Albany
6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro
- Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 763
- Migration from Charlotte to Albany: 175 (#78 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 588 to Charlotte
5. Rochester, New York
- Migration to Rochester in 2014-2018: 942
- Migration from Rochester to Albany: 896 (#4 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 46 to Rochester
4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro
- Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,002
- Migration from Washington to Albany: 577 (#77 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 425 to Washington
3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 1,423
- Migration from Boston to Albany: 1,333 (#21 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 90 to Boston
2. Glens Falls, New York
- Migration to Glens Falls in 2014-2018: 2,042
- Migration from Glens Falls to Albany: 1,992 (#1 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Net migration: 50 to Glens Falls
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro
- Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 5,389
- Migration from New York to Albany: 10,012 (#12 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 4,623 to Albany