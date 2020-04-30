When should campgrounds open and who decides

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Rich Crist, Director of Operation for Rensselaer County, says the county is waiting for clarification from the state about opening campgrounds in the county. Crist says they have had three different conversations with the Governor’s Office which has deemed campgrounds as non-essential.

Crist says the county is looking for guidance from the Governor’s Office on when these campgrounds can begin to open. He believes that is would be fair and necessary to clear up any confusion so people can plan accordingly.

On April 8, County Health Commissioner Anil K. Vaidian closed all children’s camps, campgrounds, seasonal temporary residences, and seasonal communities in the county, sending a letter explaining his decision.

Vaidian says in the letter this is an effort to further protect the health of residents of Dutchess County. The order is in effect from April 10 to May 30, but the Commissioner says they are monitoring the situation closely and the decision to lift the restriction is continually being evaluated.

You can view the letter from Commissioner Vaidian below.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES