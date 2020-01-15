When do employers send out W-2 forms?

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEWS10) — As the calendar pages turn to a new year, it’s time to start thinking about taxes. Filing your state and federal taxes can be a complicated process, and the first step is often obtaining a W-2 Form from your employer.

What is a W-2 Form?

A W-2 is a tax form which shows the amount of state, federal, and other taxes withheld from your paycheck for the year. It will also show wage and salary information It is necessary to file your state and federal taxes.

Where do I get a W-2 Form?

You should receive a W-2 Form every year from your employer, who will prepare the document for you.

You should only receive a W-2 Form if you are an employee. According to Intuit, the company behind the popular tax-preparing program Turbotax, independent contractors or those who are self-employed will instead receive an earnings statement on a Form 1099 rather than a W-2.

When should I receive my W-2 Form?

Employers are required to issue W-2 Forms to employees by no later than Jan. 31, 2020. You may receive your W-2 electronically or by mail. Ask your employer for clarification on which delivery method they will be using.

What if I don’t get my W-2 Form by the deadline?

If you haven’t received your W-2 Form by February, ask your employer if and when your form was mailed. It may have run into issues with an incorrect address or other mailing troubles. If there were problems, your employer should be able to send out a new copy to your correct address.

If you have still not received your W-2 by mid-February, call the IRS at 800-829-1040. The IRS will contact your employer to inquire about the missing W-2 Form.

Fore more about tax forms and the W-2 visit: https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/about-form-w-2