What’s the highest-grossing movie shot in N.Y.?

(NEWS10)- The highest-grossing movie of all time filmed in New York is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is still in theaters but has already earned $720.9 million at the box office, according to USDish, an authorized reseller of Dish.

USDish used IMDb to find movies with the highest box office earnings then researched what state they were filmed in. At least one scene had to be filmed in the state.

Furthermore, New York was number three for the movie with the highest box office earnings filmed in the state. Georgia came in at number one for Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million) and Hawaii came in at number two for Avatar ($760.5 million).

Check out how the rest of the states scored and the movies that got them there in the graphic below: