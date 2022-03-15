ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- How much of an annual salary do Capital Region residents need, to make a modest living? How does the price of living single compare to the price for couples? What happens to the cost when kids are a part of the household?

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) has come up with a Family Budget Calculator to determine how much people need to make annually to live reasonably. Fulton County has the lowest cost of living for single households ($35,667) in the Capital Region. It’s also the cheapest place to live for families.

The annual salary needed for a family of four with two adults and two children in Fulton County is $82,806. The county was also the cheapest place for single adult households with four children ($83,232). However, for single adult households with one to three kids, Montgomery County was the cheapest place to live, between $55,499 and $81,257.

The most expensive county in the Capital Region to live is Saratoga. The county had the highest cost of living for single and two adult households with or without children. EPI estimates a four-person family (two adults, two children) needs $111,529 to live in Saratoga County.

On average monthly bills in Saratoga Springs are $2,456, 22.7% higher than the national average of $2,003, according to DoxoInsights. Residents in the county pay approximately $1868 for their mortgage, compared to $1,400 in Albany or $1,314 in Troy.

Find out what the cost of living in all Capital Region counties is for single and two adult households with up to four kids below.

Albany County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $39,742 $65,166 $91,148 $110,110 $113,810 Two Adult Household $55,212 $80,442 $104,415 $121,081 $125,266

Columbia County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $40,956 $63,209 $79,090 $94,768 $97,586 Two Adult Household $56,268 $77,822 $91,714 $105,551 $109,708

Fulton County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $35,667 $55,548 $69,986 $81,289 $83,232 Two Adult Household $49,467 $70,217 $82,806 $92,403 $94,750

Greene County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $40,151 $63,419 $80,345 $96,125 $99,210 Two Adult Household $55,519 $78,846 $92,994 $106,983 $110,543

Montgomery County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $38,044 $55,499 $69,915 $81,257 $83,313 Two Adult Household $50,149 $70,312 $82,868 $92,482 $94,969

Rensselaer County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $40,177 $64,923 $90,184 $108,432 $111,837 Two Adult Household $55,317 $79,906 $103,219 $119,139 $122,944

Saratoga County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $43,953 $71,200 $98,560 $118,580 $122,516 Two Adult Household $59,696 $85,972 $111,529 $129,380 $133,551

Schenectady County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $38,993 $61,256 $83,897 $99,765 $102,519 Two Adult Household $53,794 $78,119 $101,000 $116,602 $120,288

Schoharie County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $38,993 $61,256 $83,897 $99,765 $102,519 Two Adult Household $53,097 $75,547 $96,546 $110,068 $113,137

Warren County

No Kids One Kid Two Kids Three Kids Four Kids One Adult Household $38,707 $64,056 $89,546 $108,064 $111,140 Two Adult Household $53,776 $79,313 $101,448 $118,337 $121,764

Washington County