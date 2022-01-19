What’s Poppin: Albany store serving up Chicago style popcorn

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – It’s National Popcorn Day! Since 2018, What’s Poppin in Albany has been serving up Chicago style gourmet popcorn.

Chicago Native and Owner Anthony Gizzi opened the spot next to his other business, O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub, in 2018 after he says he wanted to give the Capital Region what they’ve been missing: A taste of Chicago.

After perfecting several flavors, they found their selves frequently asking “what’s poppin’ today“? The name “What’s Poppin” was born.

In store you’ll always find “Moo-Vee” theater butter, Caramel, Cheddar and Cheddar-Hot popcorn. If you’re looking for a twist on the traditional, you can look forward to weekly and seasonal flavors like Dill Pickle, Red Velvet Cheesecake, White Chocolate, Caramel Apple and Twisted Tea.

For National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 the shop plans to serve up specials and free samples. What’s Poppin is 1814 Central Ave Suite 10, Albany, N.Y. 12205.