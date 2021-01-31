What’s coming to Netflix in February

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A Pelé documentary, a Zendaya romance and a Polish horror film are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in February. Fans of “To All the Boyd I’ve Loved Before” are in luck — a new sequel starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo comes to Netflix February 12.

Those looking for something darker will find it in “Malcolm and Marie,” in which Zendaya teams up with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson in an “ode to great Hollywood romances.”

And Katherine Heigl returns to the small screen with “Firefly Lane,” a series based on the bestselling book about two friends and their complicated, four decades-long relationship.

Here are the Netflix Originals coming to the streaming site in February:

Available Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express, season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, season 2

Available Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Available Feb. 4

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Available Feb. 5

Hache, season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

Hache

Available Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Available Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

Available Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico’s Journey

Available Feb. 14

The Big Day

Available Feb. 15

The Crew

Available Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Available Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater, season 9 – part 2

Available Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Available Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Pitta Kathalu

Available Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Available Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Available Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Available Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Available Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

The Girl on the Train

Crazy About Her