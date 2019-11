(NEWS10) — Motorola is planning the return of its iconic Razr flip phone in 2020 at $1,500.

The phone widely known as the envy of every teen in the early 2000s will maintain its flip feature, but with a 6.2″ fold-able touch screen.

The new Motorola Razr contains a 16 megapixel camera and the ability to view and respond to notifications while the phone is flipped shut.

At the moment the phone is only available via Verizon for pre-order starting Dec. 26.