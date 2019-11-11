‘What You’re Saying’ Should Instagram hide user’s likes?

A U.S. citizen who lost his wife and two of his sons when they were ambushed by gunmen in Mexico said his life has been upended and he's leaving the country with the rest of his family, ABC News reported.

David Langford told ABC's "World News Tonight" Sunday that "my whole life has turned upside down. Not only have I lost a wife and two children, but I'm having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point."