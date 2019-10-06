What You’re Saying: Labor Inducing Burger

(NEWS10) — Time now for what you’re saying, today’s topic: Labor Inducing Burger.

As many as five women per day are visiting a Minnesota restaurant that has a cheeseburger on its menu named the “Labor Inducer.”

It was named by the restaurant’s owner, who was just over one week away from her due date when she was sampling sliders made for a burger competition.

It was the last thing she did before she went into labor, now the burger — an Angus beef patty topped with honey-cured bacon, American cheese, peach caramelized onions, spicy Bavarian mustard — is on the menu.

Do you think it works? Do any old wives’ tales about inducing labor really work? We have what you are saying.