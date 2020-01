MILWAUKEE, WI (NEWS10) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was selling beach towels with an outline of a dead body and quickly sold out.

On their Facebook page, the medical examiner’s office posted an image of the beach towel being represented in Florida. Soon after they posted again saying their towels were all sold out.

The towels, which sold for $20 a piece, were controversial. Some appreciated the morbid humor while others found it insensitive.