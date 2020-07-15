What will schools look like Fall 2020? Districts seek parent input

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the future of “in person” education remains unclear for most local school districts, school officials are working diligently on plans to offer the best quality education they can to their students.

School districts across New York must submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

Catholic Central High School in Troy released it’s plan for the upcoming school year and will offer a hybrid approach to education.

Teachers will offer both in person and online instruction to all students. The plan is contingent on state regulations but if approved Catholic High School teachers plan to teach in person from their classrooms and virtually every day from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Students do not need to commit to one version or the other.

“Catholic Central High School’s ability to provide both in-person classroom instruction and virtual

instruction online allows our students to have consistent instruction without compromise,” said Principal Christopher Signor. “In rolling out this hybrid model, the board, administration, and facility pledge to maintain the same high level of accountability for virtual instruction as it does for classroom instruction.”

School officials do say they welcome, recommend and prefer the return of all students to campus but they understand in person learning still poses a challenge to some due to health and safety concerns.

