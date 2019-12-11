What will happen to the Patriots?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) – There are just days until the New England Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals, this Sunday.

If they win they could clinch their 11th straight playoff berth. But with a recent controversy looming, some are questioning if a punishment from NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, could stand in their way.

The New England Patriots released a statement on Monday admitting to having a camera crew on the Bengals’ sidelines during their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, December 8. In the statement the organization explained the three-person camera crew was there to capture a Patriots’ scout as part of a series called, “Do Your Job.”

The incident has been called “Spygate 2.0,” back in 2007 the team was disciplined by the league for filming the New York Jets from an unauthorized location.

According to the Boston Globe, Goodell and the 32 other team owners are in Dallas this week for the league’s quarterly meetings. Sports analyst, Ben Volin, says a punishment could come down before kickoff on Sunday.