What TSA says about these 10 common holiday gifts brought to the airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tis’ the season to travel with gifts for friends or loved ones. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is advising travelers flying with holiday gifts that they have strict policies on food, beverages including alcohol, electronics, and batteries. Here are ten items commonly brought to the airport during the holidays and what TSA says can and cannot be carried on.

1. Hold the wrapping paper

Wrapped presents that cause security alarms to sound will have to be unwrapped for inspection by TSA employees. They suggest using a gift bag that allows gifts to be easily removed for inspection.

2. Electronics

Tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles can all be carried onto airplanes. The TSA allows drones through checkpoints but airlines may have specific drone travel policies. Dry batteries like AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, and D’s can be carried through checkpoints. Lithium batteries that have 100-watt-hours or less installed in devices are also allowed. Loose lithium batteries are not permitted. More information about travel with lithium batteries can be found on the Federal Aviation Association website.

3. Beverages

Egg nog, wine, and champagne should be put in checked bags. There is no limit on the amount of beverages with less than 24% alcohol that passengers can bring with them. Drinks with between 24-70% alcohol are limited to five liters a passenger and should also be put in checked bags. Mini-bottles of alcohol can go in carry-on bags but must fit comfortably in one, quart-sized bag. Only one quart-sized bag is allowed per passenger.

4. Food

Pies, cakes, and tins of cookies, pretzels, and popcorn can be brought through security. The TSA allows solid foods to be carried through checkpoints. Preserves, jams, jellies, and syrups are considered a liquid. The TSA said if a food can be spilled, sprayed, spread, pumped, or poured and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be put in checked bags. Bricks of cheese can be carried through checkpoints but soft, spreadable cheeses need to go in checked bags. Chocolates can be carried on flights.

5. Perfume

Perfumes less than 3.4 ounces/100 milliliters that can fit into one quart-sized bag can be taken through security checkpoints. Perfumes that cannot fit into a quart-sized bag would be better packed in checked luggage said the TSA.

6. Jewelry

Jewelry in unwrapped gift boxes can be brought through security but the TSA said they don’t recommend passengers wear bulky jewelry or large belt buckles that may trigger security alarms necessitating a pat-down.

7. Candles

Solid candles can be put in carry-on luggage, gel candles should go into checked luggage.

8. Snowglobes

Snowglobes that are about the size of a tennis ball or contain less than 3.4 ounces of fluid can be put into carry-on luggage as long as they fit into a quart-sized plastic bag. The TSA said larger snowglobes will not be allowed through security checkpoints and should be put in checked bags.

9. Winter activity equipment

Ice skates, snowshoes, and snowboards are allowed to be carried through checkpoints but the TSA said passengers should check with their airline regarding overhead bin storage. Skis and ski poles need to travel as checked luggage.

10. Advent calendars

Advent calendars can be carried onto airplanes.