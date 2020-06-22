What to expect at the polls for New York’s primary day tomorrow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tomorrow is New York’s state and federal primary elections day. Voters should expect to take COVID precautions and bring a mask with them, if not it will be provided at the poll site. “They’re expected to wear it. If for some reason they can’t, if they decline, then they will be isolated within a poll site and a ballot will be brought to them. And, they’ll have the opportunity to vote, but they’re going to be moved away from the other voters inside the poll site,” said NYS Board of Elections Director of Public Information John Conklin.

A big difference this year was the surge in applications for absentee ballots. According to Conklin, local boards have processed about 1.8 million applications. If for some reason you didn’t receive an absentee ballot, you can still vote at your poll site. Conklin says given the fact that a large percentage of the electorate will be absentee ballots, “certified results” shouldn’t be expected ” probably for one or two weeks after the election, maybe longer.”

Absentee ballots being mailed back, must be postmarked by tomorrow. Sarah Goff with Common Cause New York has a suggestion if you haven’t sent yours in yet. “We are advising voters to actually drop their ballot at an actual post office just to make sure that you get the day-of postmark either if you’re going today or tomorrow so you don’t accidentally miss a collection time in your local mail drop box,” she said.

Almost 93,000 New Yorkers took advantage of early voting, which ended yesterday, according to an unofficial count from the BOE. Polls re-open from 6am to 9pm statewide tomorrow.