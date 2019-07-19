What to do if you see a child, pet in a hot car

(NEWS10) — According to the National Safety Council, 52 children died from being left in hot cars last year.

If you happen to see a child or pet locked in a hot car, New York State Police urge you to take action.

“Look at the child. Do they seem like they’re in distress? Are they happy? Are they bouncing around in the car? Is the AC on? Are they listening to music?” Trooper Kerra Burns said. “In that case, we are not going to be breaking into the car immediately. We are going to find a guardian who is probably in one of the local stores.”

“If they do seem like they are in distress, you’re gonna tell the dispatcher that, and we’re gonna immediately dispatch EMS so that they are ready and on scene to get the child out of the vehicle,” she continued.

If a child or a pet is in distress, first responders will use a tool to break open a window.

To avoid this from happening, Trooper Burns says to leave a purse or a cellphone in the back seat, so that if you do leave the vehicle, you can remind yourself that you have a child or a pet in the back seat.