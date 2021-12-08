What percentage of people in the Capital Region have gotten a COVID booster?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Between 56-74% of Capital Region residents eligible to get a COVID booster or a third dose have gotten a shot as of December 6, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Most started getting their boosters or third doses at the end of September.

The DOH doesn’t distinguish between boosters and third doses. All residents who have gotten a third dose or booster fall under the category of additional doses given.

Saratoga and Warren Counties are leading the way with 74% of its eligible population having gotten booster shots. With the exception of Montgomery County (56%), percentages in the other eight counties are between 60-69%. In total 247,439 Capital Region residents have gotten vaccinated out of 381,068 as of December 6, or 65% of eligible residents.

Check out the number of additional doses given in all Capital Region counties in the table below:

County Additional

doses

given Additional

doses given

since

September 24 Eligible

population Percentage

of eligible

population

received booster Albany 68,705 66,030 99,495 69% Columbia 11,693 11,195 19,189 61% Fulton 7,535 7,367 11,968 63% Greene 8,181 7,894 13,366 61% Montgomery 8,161 8,004 14,657 56% Rensselaer 31,066 30,047 49,529 63% Saratoga 54,471 52,686 73,539 74% Schenectady 34,727 33,523 51,889 67% Schoharie 4,985 4,884 8,293 60% Warren 15,724 15,255 21,168 74% Washington 10,800 10,554 17,975 60% Source: DOH

In the seven days prior to December 6, thousands of additional doses were given out throughout Capital Region counties. A total of 36,975 doses were given in 11 counties. Albany (9,550), Saratoga (8,184), and Schenectady (4,652) Counties gave out the most additional doses during that time.

