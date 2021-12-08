What percentage of people in the Capital Region have gotten a COVID booster?

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Booster dose of covid-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Between 56-74% of Capital Region residents eligible to get a COVID booster or a third dose have gotten a shot as of December 6, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Most started getting their boosters or third doses at the end of September.

The DOH doesn’t distinguish between boosters and third doses. All residents who have gotten a third dose or booster fall under the category of additional doses given.

Saratoga and Warren Counties are leading the way with 74% of its eligible population having gotten booster shots. With the exception of Montgomery County (56%), percentages in the other eight counties are between 60-69%. In total 247,439 Capital Region residents have gotten vaccinated out of 381,068 as of December 6, or 65% of eligible residents.

Check out the number of additional doses given in all Capital Region counties in the table below:

CountyAdditional
doses
given		Additional
doses given
since
September 24		Eligible
population		Percentage
of eligible
population
received booster
Albany68,70566,03099,49569%
Columbia11,69311,19519,18961%
Fulton7,5357,36711,96863%
Greene8,1817,89413,36661%
Montgomery8,1618,00414,65756%
Rensselaer31,06630,04749,52963%
Saratoga54,47152,68673,53974%
Schenectady34,72733,52351,88967%
Schoharie4,9854,8848,29360%
Warren15,72415,25521,16874%
Washington10,80010,55417,97560%
Source: DOH

In the seven days prior to December 6, thousands of additional doses were given out throughout Capital Region counties. A total of 36,975 doses were given in 11 counties. Albany (9,550), Saratoga (8,184), and Schenectady (4,652) Counties gave out the most additional doses during that time.

Doses given the week prior to December 6 for all Capital Region counties are in the chart below:

CountyGiven in the week before December 6
Albany9,550
Columbia1,755
Fulton1,120
Greene1,216
Montgomery1,104
Rensselaer4,247
Saratoga8,184
Schenectady4,652
Schoharie882
Warren2,486
Washington1,779
Total36,975
Source: DOH

