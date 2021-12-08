What percentage of people in the Capital Region have gotten a COVID booster?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Between 56-74% of Capital Region residents eligible to get a COVID booster or a third dose have gotten a shot as of December 6, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Most started getting their boosters or third doses at the end of September.
The DOH doesn’t distinguish between boosters and third doses. All residents who have gotten a third dose or booster fall under the category of additional doses given.
Saratoga and Warren Counties are leading the way with 74% of its eligible population having gotten booster shots. With the exception of Montgomery County (56%), percentages in the other eight counties are between 60-69%. In total 247,439 Capital Region residents have gotten vaccinated out of 381,068 as of December 6, or 65% of eligible residents.
Check out the number of additional doses given in all Capital Region counties in the table below:
|County
|Additional
doses
given
|Additional
doses given
since
September 24
|Eligible
population
|Percentage
of eligible
population
received booster
|Albany
|68,705
|66,030
|99,495
|69%
|Columbia
|11,693
|11,195
|19,189
|61%
|Fulton
|7,535
|7,367
|11,968
|63%
|Greene
|8,181
|7,894
|13,366
|61%
|Montgomery
|8,161
|8,004
|14,657
|56%
|Rensselaer
|31,066
|30,047
|49,529
|63%
|Saratoga
|54,471
|52,686
|73,539
|74%
|Schenectady
|34,727
|33,523
|51,889
|67%
|Schoharie
|4,985
|4,884
|8,293
|60%
|Warren
|15,724
|15,255
|21,168
|74%
|Washington
|10,800
|10,554
|17,975
|60%
In the seven days prior to December 6, thousands of additional doses were given out throughout Capital Region counties. A total of 36,975 doses were given in 11 counties. Albany (9,550), Saratoga (8,184), and Schenectady (4,652) Counties gave out the most additional doses during that time.
Doses given the week prior to December 6 for all Capital Region counties are in the chart below:
|County
|Given in the week before December 6
|Albany
|9,550
|Columbia
|1,755
|Fulton
|1,120
|Greene
|1,216
|Montgomery
|1,104
|Rensselaer
|4,247
|Saratoga
|8,184
|Schenectady
|4,652
|Schoharie
|882
|Warren
|2,486
|Washington
|1,779
|Total
|36,975