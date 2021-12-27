What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes.

However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.

Below is a list of what locations are open to skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor recreationists, based on information from the New York Snow Report.

Lifts Snow Depth Belleayre 7 18 inches Brantling Ski Slopes 2 12 inches Bristol Mountain 2 24 inches Catamount 1 16 inches Dry Hill Ski Area 1 36 inches Gore Mountain 9 14 inches Greek Peak 2 14 inches Holiday Valley 7 30 inches Hunter Mountain 6 12 inches Kissing Bridge 2 15 inches Peek’n Peak 2 12 inches Plattekill Mountain 3 20 inches Windham Mountain 8 0 inches Song Mountain 1 28 inches West Mountain 3 26 inches Whiteface Mountain 6 28 inches Woods Valley 3 24 inches Holimont Ski Area 1 12 inches Oak Mountain 3 18 inches

Check back with ABC50’s Ski Report throughout the winter to see which resorts are open following new snowfalls.