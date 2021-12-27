What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes.
However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
Below is a list of what locations are open to skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor recreationists, based on information from the New York Snow Report.
|Lifts
|Snow Depth
|Belleayre
|7
|18 inches
|Brantling Ski Slopes
|2
|12 inches
|Bristol Mountain
|2
|24 inches
|Catamount
|1
|16 inches
|Dry Hill Ski Area
|1
|36 inches
|Gore Mountain
|9
|14 inches
|Greek Peak
|2
|14 inches
|Holiday Valley
|7
|30 inches
|Hunter Mountain
|6
|12 inches
|Kissing Bridge
|2
|15 inches
|Peek’n Peak
|2
|12 inches
|Plattekill Mountain
|3
|20 inches
|Windham Mountain
|8
|0 inches
|Song Mountain
|1
|28 inches
|West Mountain
|3
|26 inches
|Whiteface Mountain
|6
|28 inches
|Woods Valley
|3
|24 inches
|Holimont Ski Area
|1
|12 inches
|Oak Mountain
|3
|18 inches
Check back with ABC50’s Ski Report throughout the winter to see which resorts are open following new snowfalls.