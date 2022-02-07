What makes a millionaire in New York?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Realistically, how much does it take to be a millionaire? Despite the root word, inflation and a changing economy mean it costs more than it once did.

Free online gaming site Solitaired surveyed 4,859 users across all 50 states, to get an idea of how much in money and assets residents of different states felt it would take to comfortably live a “millionaire lifestyle.” In New York, the number averages out to $5,677,778.

The state number comes in higher than the national average – $5,474,032. Numbers by state vary by cost of living, with New York City likely bumping things up above the average.

For reference, the highest state on the list is California, where survey results averaged out to $6,298,587. At the other end of the spectrum, and much closer to the Empire State, Connecticut came in at the lowest estimate, where surveyors came away with a number of $4,452,381 to live a millionaire life.

An interactive webpage at Solitaired shows results for all 50 states. Nearby neighbor results include Massachusetts, at $5,222,772; New Jersey, at $5,776,923; and Vermont, at a neat $5.5 million.

Along with how much it takes to be a millionaire, participants were also surveyed on how they would change their lives if the numbers they gave were to show up in their bank accounts tomorrow. The study said that around 72% said they would invest in their education, including attending or returning to college or postgraduate studies.

The survey also asked what jobs and industries would give someone the best shot at wealth. Results came in at 26% for technology fields, including working for giants like Google and Facebook. Another 18% named renewable energy – a big one for New York’s North Country – 13% said real estate; 11% said health-related professions; and 10% chose finance.