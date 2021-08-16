What local county has the greatest number of workers?

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
r m

In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. The U.S. working-age population shrank last year for the first time on record, as immigration slowed sharply, millions of Americans reached retirement age, and thousands died from the coronavirus.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- What county do the greatest number of people flock to for a paycheck? Survey says- Albany County- based on the most current data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ten counties in the Capital Region have up to 5,406 employers and up to 74k employees.

Meanwhile, 9,526 employers in Albany County employ roughly 40% of the total combined workforce of all 11 counties with 183,540 workers.

Schoharie County has the least number of employers (575), employing 5,453 workers. Outside of Albany County, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties have the second and third most employers, 5,406 and 3,063 respectively.

Saratoga County also has the second most number of employees (74,465) and Schenectady has the third most employees (55,660).

In total, 11 counties have 30,014 employers with 464,337 employees. The combined workforce population (16 years+) is 782,142.

CountyEmployersEmployedTotal workforce 16+
Albany9,526183,540206,225
Columbia1,77117,02837,619
Fulton1,13914,05031,514
Greene1,16710,66025,020
Montgomery1,05315,93429,174
Rensselaer3,06345,372104,573
Saratoga5,40674,465155,436
Schenectady3,00455,66098,472
Schoharie5755,45317,145
Warren2,24031,60840,428
Washington1,07010,56736,536
Totals30,014464,337782,142
U.S. Census Bureau

How about average income? The county with the greatest average income is Saratoga ($84,291), and the county with the least average income is Fulton ($27,443). Albany County might have the largest number of workers but the average income of its residents is $66,252, the fifth highest in the Capital Region.

Average incomes were calculated with information from 2015-2019.

The poverty rate in New York (13%) is slightly above the national average of 10.5%. Locally, the average poverty rate is approximately 11.9%. Saratoga County has the lowest poverty rate (6%) and Montgomery County has the highest (15.9%).

CountyAverage IncomePoverty rate
Albany66,25211.7%
Columbia66,78710.1%
Fulton27,44316.4%
Greene28,43312.6%
Montgomery49,46215.9%
Rensselaer68,99111.5%
Saratoga84,2916%
Schenectady65,49912.1%
Schoharie57,71412.1%
Warren61,02410.1%
Washington57,25811.9%
U.S. Census Bureau

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire