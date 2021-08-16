What local county has the greatest number of workers?

In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. The U.S. working-age population shrank last year for the first time on record, as immigration slowed sharply, millions of Americans reached retirement age, and thousands died from the coronavirus.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- What county do the greatest number of people flock to for a paycheck? Survey says- Albany County- based on the most current data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ten counties in the Capital Region have up to 5,406 employers and up to 74k employees.

Meanwhile, 9,526 employers in Albany County employ roughly 40% of the total combined workforce of all 11 counties with 183,540 workers.

Schoharie County has the least number of employers (575), employing 5,453 workers. Outside of Albany County, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties have the second and third most employers, 5,406 and 3,063 respectively.

Saratoga County also has the second most number of employees (74,465) and Schenectady has the third most employees (55,660).

In total, 11 counties have 30,014 employers with 464,337 employees. The combined workforce population (16 years+) is 782,142.

County Employers Employed Total workforce 16+ Albany 9,526 183,540 206,225 Columbia 1,771 17,028 37,619 Fulton 1,139 14,050 31,514 Greene 1,167 10,660 25,020 Montgomery 1,053 15,934 29,174 Rensselaer 3,063 45,372 104,573 Saratoga 5,406 74,465 155,436 Schenectady 3,004 55,660 98,472 Schoharie 575 5,453 17,145 Warren 2,240 31,608 40,428 Washington 1,070 10,567 36,536 Totals 30,014 464,337 782,142 U.S. Census Bureau

How about average income? The county with the greatest average income is Saratoga ($84,291), and the county with the least average income is Fulton ($27,443). Albany County might have the largest number of workers but the average income of its residents is $66,252, the fifth highest in the Capital Region.

Average incomes were calculated with information from 2015-2019.

The poverty rate in New York (13%) is slightly above the national average of 10.5%. Locally, the average poverty rate is approximately 11.9%. Saratoga County has the lowest poverty rate (6%) and Montgomery County has the highest (15.9%).