What local county has the greatest number of workers?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- What county do the greatest number of people flock to for a paycheck? Survey says- Albany County- based on the most current data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ten counties in the Capital Region have up to 5,406 employers and up to 74k employees.
Meanwhile, 9,526 employers in Albany County employ roughly 40% of the total combined workforce of all 11 counties with 183,540 workers.
Schoharie County has the least number of employers (575), employing 5,453 workers. Outside of Albany County, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties have the second and third most employers, 5,406 and 3,063 respectively.
Saratoga County also has the second most number of employees (74,465) and Schenectady has the third most employees (55,660).
In total, 11 counties have 30,014 employers with 464,337 employees. The combined workforce population (16 years+) is 782,142.
|County
|Employers
|Employed
|Total workforce 16+
|Albany
|9,526
|183,540
|206,225
|Columbia
|1,771
|17,028
|37,619
|Fulton
|1,139
|14,050
|31,514
|Greene
|1,167
|10,660
|25,020
|Montgomery
|1,053
|15,934
|29,174
|Rensselaer
|3,063
|45,372
|104,573
|Saratoga
|5,406
|74,465
|155,436
|Schenectady
|3,004
|55,660
|98,472
|Schoharie
|575
|5,453
|17,145
|Warren
|2,240
|31,608
|40,428
|Washington
|1,070
|10,567
|36,536
|Totals
|30,014
|464,337
|782,142
How about average income? The county with the greatest average income is Saratoga ($84,291), and the county with the least average income is Fulton ($27,443). Albany County might have the largest number of workers but the average income of its residents is $66,252, the fifth highest in the Capital Region.
Average incomes were calculated with information from 2015-2019.
The poverty rate in New York (13%) is slightly above the national average of 10.5%. Locally, the average poverty rate is approximately 11.9%. Saratoga County has the lowest poverty rate (6%) and Montgomery County has the highest (15.9%).
|County
|Average Income
|Poverty rate
|Albany
|66,252
|11.7%
|Columbia
|66,787
|10.1%
|Fulton
|27,443
|16.4%
|Greene
|28,433
|12.6%
|Montgomery
|49,462
|15.9%
|Rensselaer
|68,991
|11.5%
|Saratoga
|84,291
|6%
|Schenectady
|65,499
|12.1%
|Schoharie
|57,714
|12.1%
|Warren
|61,024
|10.1%
|Washington
|57,258
|11.9%